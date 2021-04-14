Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge sarà disponibile anche su Nintendo Switch (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) Il publisher Dotemu e lo sviluppatore Tribute Games in collaborazione con Nickelodeon hanno annunciato che Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge arriverà entro la fine dell'anno anche su Nintendo Switch. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge riunisce Leonardo, Raffaello, Michelangelo e Donatello per dare un calcio a un mondo di pixel art splendidamente realizzato che richiama il design classico del 1987 delle tartarughe. Il trailer mostrato incapsula perfettamente l'atteggiamento turbolento di questi eroi mentre saltano e si fanno strada attraverso Manhattan. Ogni personaggio avrà le proprie abilità e mosse. ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) Il publisher Dotemu e lo sviluppatore Tribute Games in collaborazione con Nickelodeon hanno annunciato che'sarriverà entro la fine dell'annosu'sriunisce Leonardo, Raffaello, Michelangelo e Donatello per dare un calcio a un mondo di pixel art splendidamente realizzato che richiama il design classico del 1987 delle tartarughe. Il trailer mostrato incapsula perfettamente l'atteggiamento turbolento di questi eroi mentre saltano e si fanno strada attraverso Manhattan. Ogni personaggio avrà le proprie abilità e mosse. ...

Advertising

GameHugITA : RT @Eurogamer_it: #NintendoIndieShow #TeenageMutantNinjaTurtlesShreddersRevenge arriva anche su #Switch. - MarcoGaletto : RT @NintendoItalia: Cowabunga! Le tartarughe ninja fanno il loro ritorno in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, in arrivo su… - OmegAlex_ITG : RT @NintendoItalia: Cowabunga! Le tartarughe ninja fanno il loro ritorno in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, in arrivo su… - Teomanson : RT @NintendoItalia: Cowabunga! Le tartarughe ninja fanno il loro ritorno in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, in arrivo su… - NintendoItalia : Cowabunga! Le tartarughe ninja fanno il loro ritorno in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, in arrivo… -