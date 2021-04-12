D-Link vince il prestigioso Red Dot AwardsHotel Transylvania 4: se non potete aspettare ecco il corto gratuito!Studio e conoscenza di lingue straniere: a che livello è l’Italia nel ...Warzone: allerta Protocollo di ContenimentoRivarolo Canavese : Quattro omicidi e un tentativo di suicidioScoppia la passione all' Isola dei Famosi 2021?I TV roll-up LG sono disponibili per il preordineDivina Misericordia. Dove Vedere la Messa Domenica 11 Aprile 2021Emilio Fede ricoverato a Milano non è in graveKnockout City Cross Play Beta Infographic

EWC | new calendar | the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours moves to June

Following recent confirmation that the Le Mans 24 Hours would no longer take place on 17 - 18 April as ...

EWC, new calendar: the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours moves to June (Di lunedì 12 aprile 2021) Following recent confirmation that the Le Mans 24 Hours would no longer take place on 17 - 18 April as originally scheduled, a new date has now been fixed for the famous French race, which will open ...
The new provisional calendar 12 - 13 June : Le Mans 24 Hours 17 July : Estoril 12 Hours 18 - 19 September : Bol d'Or 7 November : Suzuka 8 Hours TBA : Oschersleben 8 Hours

We will now work in close contact with the other organisational bodies to find a new date. Our goal will be to reach a conclusion as soon as possible". Translated by Heather Watson Max Biaggi ready ...
Il FIM EWC ha un nuovo calendario 2021: posticipata a giugno la 24 ore di Le Mans, resta in discussione la 8 ore di Oschersleben. Nuova modifica (si spera l’ultima…) al calendario 2021 del Mondiale ...

