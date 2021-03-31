Da Cellularline 4 cover con tecnologia Microban anti batteriRed Dead Online: Bonus per Naturalisti, Collezionisti e Cacciatori di ...Denise Pipitone è viva ed è in Russia? Il Video segnalazioneXiaomi senza limiti: presentati in Cina tantissimi nuovi prodottiCOMBATTI E BALLA IN LEAGUE OF LEGENDS SEGUENDO IL RITMO SPAZIALEKingdom Hearts è disponibile su PC tramite Epic Games StoreNVIDIA Reflex per Rainbow Six Siege, riduce la latenza del 30%FIRST PLAYABLE, GLI SVILUPPATORI ITALIANI SI PRESENTANO AI PUBLISHER ...SnowRunner arriverà a maggio su Nintendo SwitchClementoni presenta Cioccomania: per uova di pasqua creative

Lenzing announces TENCELTM #checkwhatsgood campaign to celebrate Earth Day 2021

Lenzing, Austria, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year that brought sudden change to the world, ...

Lenzing, Austria, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/

After a year that brought sudden change to the world, a key focus in 2021 has been to restore life to the way it should be. Bringing the theme of this year's Earth Day, "RESTORE OUR Earth™" to life, Lenzing's TENCEL™ brand will rollout a new action-oriented social media campaign, #checkwhatsgood. The campaign aims to bring attention to sustainable fashion and purchase habits alongside a variety of global and regional brands, designers and influencers. In addition, the TENCEL™ brand will continue its partnership with One Tree Planted for the third consecutive year and develop new partnerships with NGOs to drive consumer actions. TENCEL™ makes a difference with ...
