Manchester City - Borussia M. 2 - 0: Guardiola vola ai quarti (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) BUDAPEST (Ungheria) - Non c'era da aspettarsi sorprese e queste non sono arrivate. Dopo aver vinto 2 - 0 all'andata, il Manchester City batte il Borussia Monchengladbach in scioltezza anche nella ... Leggi su corrieredellosport
corradoagusto : @RiderBike93 @CucchiRiccardo GLi obiettivi dell' Atalanta non possono essere gli stessi della Juventus o del Manche… - Daniele20052013 : Manchester City, tutto facile con il Gladbach: perla De Bruyne e 2-0 di Gundogan - CalcioPillole : #ManchesterCityGladbach 2-0, Guardiola conquista i quarti - CIP Il Manchester City bissa il 2-0 dell’andata e arch… - CinqueNews : #ManchesterUnited - #BorussiaMonchengladbach 2-0: Guardiola ai quarti. Le statistiche - Eurosport_IT : Tutto facile per il Manchester City: 2-0 al Borussia Monchengladbach anche nella gara di ritorno ???? #UCL |… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Manchester City
Tutto facile per il City: ai quarti con un altro 2 - 0 al GladbachIl ritorno, esattamente come l'andata. Il Manchester City di Guardiola batte il Borussia Moenchengladbach per 2 - 0 (in gol De Bruyne al 12' e Gundogan al 18') e si qualifica per i quarti di finale della Champions League. Gli inglesi si erano ...
Atalanta sconfitta anche a Madrid, il Real vince 3 - 1Nell'altro ritorno degli ottavi, nessun problema per il Manchester City che batte 2 - 0 il Borussia Moenchengladbach sul neutro di Budapest (de Bruyne al 12', Gundogan al 18'), peraltro forte del 2 ...
Champions League takeaways: Modric fantastic, Atalanta filled with errors and never in doubt for Man CityReal Madrid and Manchester City are into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, joining PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Porto and Liverpool. Both Los Blancos and City had no trouble getting through their ...
Real Madrid make light work of Atalanta to reach quartersReal Madrid easily overcame Atalanta 3-1 at home in their Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday to stroll into the quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.
