Manchester City - Borussia M 2 - 0 | Guardiola vola ai quarti

BUDAPEST (Ungheria) - Non c'era da aspettarsi sorprese e queste non sono arrivate. Dopo aver vinto 2 - 0 ...

Manchester City - Borussia M. 2 - 0: Guardiola vola ai quarti (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) BUDAPEST (Ungheria) - Non c'era da aspettarsi sorprese e queste non sono arrivate. Dopo aver vinto 2 - 0 all'andata, il Manchester City batte il Borussia Monchengladbach in scioltezza anche nella ...
Tutto facile per il City: ai quarti con un altro 2 - 0 al Gladbach

Il ritorno, esattamente come l'andata. Il Manchester City di Guardiola batte il Borussia Moenchengladbach per 2 - 0 (in gol De Bruyne al 12' e Gundogan al 18') e si qualifica per i quarti di finale della Champions League. Gli inglesi si erano ...

Atalanta sconfitta anche a Madrid, il Real vince 3 - 1

  Nell'altro ritorno degli ottavi, nessun problema per il Manchester City che batte 2 - 0 il Borussia Moenchengladbach sul neutro di Budapest (de Bruyne al 12', Gundogan al 18'), peraltro forte del 2 ...
Champions League takeaways: Modric fantastic, Atalanta filled with errors and never in doubt for Man City

Real Madrid and Manchester City are into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, joining PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Porto and Liverpool. Both Los Blancos and City had no trouble getting through their ...

Real Madrid make light work of Atalanta to reach quarters

Real Madrid easily overcame Atalanta 3-1 at home in their Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday to stroll into the quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.
