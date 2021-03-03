Thor: Love and Thunder, Melissa McCarthy è Hela nelle foto dal set (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) Con Melissa McCarthy e il marito Ben Falcone si allarga la schiera di attori che compariranno in un cameo teatrale in Thor: Love and Thunder. Nuove foto dal set di Thor: Love and Thunder svelano un altro gustosissimo cameo: ad affiancare Matt Damon e Luke Hemsworth nella pièce teatrale asgardiana troveremo Melissa McCarthy nei panni di Hela. A dicembre, Melissa McCarthy e il marito Ben Falcone avevano diffuso un giocoso provino per Thor: Love and Thunder. Nel provino, Ben Falcone recitava una scena da La Tempesta di Shakespeare e Melissa McCarthy gli dava manforte. ... Leggi su movieplayer
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Thor Love
Thor: Love and Thunder, Melissa McCarthy è Hela nelle foto dal setNuove foto dal set di Thor: Love and Thunder svelano un altro gustosissimo cameo: ad affiancare Matt Damon e Luke Hemsworth nella pièce teatrale asgardiana troveremo Melissa McCarthy nei panni di Hela . A dicembre, Melissa ...
Thor: Love and Thunder - Le foto dal setLe immagini dal set di Thor: Love and Thunder mostrano il film che ritorna nella vera Asgard. Il regista e sceneggiatore Taika Waititi ha scosso il sub - franchise del Marvel Cinematic Universe di God of Thunder in Thor: ...
