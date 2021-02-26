PlayStation Plus: i giochi di marzoGTA Online: pattuglia le acque con il Nagasaki Dinghy armatoDEATHLOOP: nuovo trailer e brano originale Déjà vuKnockout City: Beta cross-play e nuovo trailerThe Sims festeggia il 21° compleanno Il massaggio sportivo: come, quando e perchéStrictly Limited Games annuncia Darius Cozmic Revelation per Nintendo ...Red Solstice 2: Survivors verrà pubblicato da 505 Games su PCTetsutetsu Tetsutetsu disponibile da oggi in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2Game Ready: nuovi driver per la GeForce RTX 3060

COVID risk has risen | new measures needed says ISS

It is fundamentally important that the populations avoid all occasions of contact with people from ...

COVID risk has risen, new measures needed says ISS (Di venerdì 26 febbraio 2021) "It is fundamentally important that the populations avoid all occasions of contact with people from outside the group they live with that are not strictly necessary and stay at home as mush as ...
ROME, FEB 26 - The general COVID - 19 risk situation has deteriorated in Italy for the fourth consecutive week and new measures are need to combat contagion, according to a draft of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of ...

ROME, FEB 26 - The general COVID-19 risk situation has deteriorated in Italy for the fourth consecutive week and new measures are need to combat contagion, according to a draft of the weekly coronavir ...

