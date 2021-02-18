L'amore strappato : la storia di Rosa e Rocco MacalusoRitrovato nell'Adige il corpo della mamma di Benno, morta Laura ...Italia's Got Talent 2021 streaming diretta tvLa Caserma streaming e diretta tvIl boss Raffaele Cutolo è mortoCalabria Scuole ChiusePorto Juventus Streaming Formazioni Dove Vederla OrarioBobby Solo confessione choc: Ho fatto un disastro coi miei soldi, ...Inghilterra: Marito Regina Elisabetta. Ricoverato il Principe FilippoCAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS - nuovi contenuti in arrivo

Entain Pioneers Preventative Approach To Player Protection

Innovation using analytics and data science heralds new era in proactive Protection LONDON, Feb. 18, ...

Entain, the leading global sports betting and gaming entertainment operator with brands including Ladbrokes and bwin, has completed the initial stage of its pioneering Preventative Approach to customer Protection, known as ARC (Advanced Protection and Care). As a first outcome the company has significantly extended behavioral indicators used to identify Players potentially at risk and is now developing models using more than three times the previous number. Entain believes ARC will provide unprecedented safeguards for customers of its online sports betting and gaming brands by minimising problems before they arise. This promises ...
