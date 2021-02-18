Entain Pioneers Preventative Approach To Player Protection

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 18 febbraio 2021) Innovation using analytics and data science heralds new era in proactiveLONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the leading global sports betting and gaming entertainment operator with brands including Ladbrokes and bwin, has completed the initial stage of its pioneeringto customer, known as ARC (Advancedand Care). As a first outcome the company has significantly extended behavioral indicators used to identifys potentially at risk and is now developing models using more than three times the previous number.believes ARC will provide unprecedented safeguards for customers of its online sports betting and gaming brands by minimising problems before they arise. This promises ...