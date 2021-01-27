Monster Hunter Rise arriverà insieme alle edizioni speciali di Switch e del Pro Controller (Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) I giocatori di tutta Europa potranno unirsi alla caccia in grande stile il 26 marzo, quando verranno lanciati Nintendo Switch edizione speciale Monster Hunter Rise e Nintendo Switch Pro Controller edizione speciale Monster Hunter Rise insieme a Monster Hunter Rise, ultimo episodio dell'acclamata serie di giochi di ruolo d'azione di Capcom per Nintendo Switch e Nintendo Switch Lite. Nintendo Switch edizione speciale Monster Hunter Rise presenta un'immagine di Magnamalo, iconico mostro del gioco, sul dock, insieme ad altri evocativi design a tema ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) I giocatori di tutta Europa potranno unirsi alla caccia in grande stile il 26 marzo, quando verranno lanciati Nintendoedizione specialee NintendoProedizione speciale, ultimo episodio dell'acclamata serie di giochi di ruolo d'azione di Capcom per Nintendoe NintendoLite. Nintendoedizione specialepresenta un'immagine di Magnamalo, iconico mostro del gioco, sul dock,ad altri evocativi design a tema ...

