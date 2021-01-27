Monster Hunter Rise arriverà insieme alle edizioni speciali di Switch e del Pro Controller (Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) I giocatori di tutta Europa potranno unirsi alla caccia in grande stile il 26 marzo, quando verranno lanciati Nintendo Switch edizione speciale Monster Hunter Rise e Nintendo Switch Pro Controller edizione speciale Monster Hunter Rise insieme a Monster Hunter Rise, ultimo episodio dell'acclamata serie di giochi di ruolo d'azione di Capcom per Nintendo Switch e Nintendo Switch Lite. Nintendo Switch edizione speciale Monster Hunter Rise presenta un'immagine di Magnamalo, iconico mostro del gioco, sul dock, insieme ad altri evocativi design a tema ... Leggi su eurogamer
NintendoItalia : Il bundle #NintendoSwitch di Monster Hunter Rise (che include un codice download per #MHRise + Kit Deluxe DLC + con… - DarioConti1984 : Nintendo Switch: arriva l'edizione speciale per Monster Hunter Rise, anche in Italia - Aggiornata - tuttoteKit : Monster Hunter Rise: annunciati console e Controller Pro a tema #Capcom #MonsterHunterRise #Nintendo… - NonnoLibero88 : RT @IGNitalia: Nintendo annuncia un'edizione speciale della sua console ibrida dedicata a #MonsterHunterRise. - Junphu98 : RT @NintendoItalia: Il bundle #NintendoSwitch di Monster Hunter Rise (che include un codice download per #MHRise + Kit Deluxe DLC + contenu… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Monster Hunter
- Nintendo Switch: arriva l'edizione speciale per Monster Hunter Rise, anche in Italia - Aggiornata Everyeye Videogiochi
- Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter: annunciata la console edizione speciale Tech Princess
- Nintendo Switch e Monster Hunter Rise, edizione speciale per console e controller Multiplayer.it
- Monster Hunter Rise: rivelata Nintendo Switch e Pro Controller a tema Game Legends
- Monster Hunter Rise tinge Nintendo Switch! Gamesource Italia
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Nintendo ha annunciato che per l'uscita di Monster Hunter Rise sarà disponibile anche una Nintendo Switch e un Pro Controller a tema.
Nintendo Switch e Monster Hunter Rise, edizione speciale per console e controller
Nintendo Switch sarà disponibile dal 26 marzo con un'edizione speciale griffata Monster Hunter Rise, così come il Pro Controller: ecco immagini e dettagli.. Nintendo Switch sarà disponibile in ...
Monster HunterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Monster Hunter