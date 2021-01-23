Perdere peso, quale dieta scegliere?Sanremo 2021: Se l’Ariston apre al pubblico, scendiamo in piazza!RAINBOW SIX SIEGE PG NATIONALS: FINALISSIMA DEL WINTER SPLIT IL 24 ...LG RICEVE UN NUMERO RECORD DI PREMI DURANTE IL CES 2021GTA Online: vi presentiamo il Vapid Slamtruck, il sogno di ogni ...RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE IN ARRIVO A MAGGIOCAPO PLAZA - THE GAME DA OGGI DISPONIBILECome scegliere una stampante economica per uso domesticoLA SERIE “BLOOD OF ZEUS” DI NETFLIX ARRIVA SU IMMORTALS FENYX RISINGApex Legends Stagione 8 – Caos – trailer di lancio

INTERREG ITA-CRO | EXCOVER

Experience, Discover & Valorise Hidden Treasure Towns and Sites of the Adriatic Area In Italy, and ...

INTERREG ITA-CRO: EXCOVER (Di sabato 23 gennaio 2021) Experience, Discover & Valorise Hidden Treasure Towns and Sites of the Adriatic Area In Italy, and Croatia it’s easy to identify many small towns with very relevant historical, cultural and natural assets, but visited by a little number of tourists, lower than the potentiality of the local natural and cultural resources. The main goal of this project is to reduce this gap between resources and tourists, contributing to a better territorial and seasonal distribution of tourist flows in Croatia and Italy (strategic objective of the Pillar 3 of EUSAIR), still over-concentrated on some sea-side areas along the coasts and a few art cities. Several reasons can explain this imbalance; sometimes they are connected with improper exploitation of the local assets, even if the number of little communities investing relevant amounts of their budgets on their resources is constantly growing. ...
