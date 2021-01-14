GTA Online: la Maibatsu Manchez Scout disponibile da Warstock Cache ...OUTRIDERS: SVELATE LE CARATTERISTICHE DELLA VERSIONE PER PCMILESTONE ANNUNCIA L’ARRIVO DI MXGP 2020 SU PlayStation 5Samsung annuncia Galaxy S21/5G/Ultra 5G e molto altroStazione Duomo a Napoli : Una passeggiata nello spazioSONIC SI UNISCE A PUYO PUYO TETRIS 2Xiaomi porta Mi Watch in ItaliaKONAMI E IQONIQ INSIEME PER LA STAGIONE 2020-21 di eFootball.ProTURTLE BEACH annuncia l'acquisizione di NEAT MicrophonesmisterBonny: nasce l’e-commerce di elettronica di consumo tutto ...

MotoGP | meeting Dorna-FIM-Team | le novità sui test

MotoGP | meeting Dorna-FIM-Team | le novità sui test
Si è da poco conclusa la riunione tra Dorna, IRTA, Team e FIM per decidere come affrontare i test di ...

MotoGP, meeting Dorna-FIM-Team: le novità sui test (Di giovedì 14 gennaio 2021) Si è da poco conclusa la riunione tra Dorna, IRTA, Team e FIM per decidere come affrontare i test di preparazione alla stagione MotoGP 2021. Dopo aver annullato i test di Sepang, gli organi responsabili del motomondiale hanno indetto una riunione eccezionale virtuale con l’IRTA per presentare alle squadre il nuovo programma dei test invernali, fondamentali per arrivare preparati al via della prossima stagione. Queste le ultime novità comunicate da Dorna, FIM e Irta ai Team della MotoGP. test MotoGP, da Sepang a… Nella giornata di martedì scorso Dorna, FIM e IRTA sono state costrette ad annullare in via definitiva lo Shakedown test e i ...
MotoGP has confirmed two extra days of testing and a shakedown have been added to the schedule in Qatar in March following the cancellation of the Sepang test in Malaysia.
Two Official Test days and a Shakedown Test have been added to the calendar. Following a recent meeting between the Championship organisation and the MotoGP™ Class Teams, changes to the Qatar Test ...
