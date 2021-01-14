MotoGP, meeting Dorna-FIM-Team: le novità sui test (Di giovedì 14 gennaio 2021) Si è da poco conclusa la riunione tra Dorna, IRTA, Team e FIM per decidere come affrontare i test di preparazione alla stagione MotoGP 2021. Dopo aver annullato i test di Sepang, gli organi responsabili del motomondiale hanno indetto una riunione eccezionale virtuale con l’IRTA per presentare alle squadre il nuovo programma dei test invernali, fondamentali per arrivare preparati al via della prossima stagione. Queste le ultime novità comunicate da Dorna, FIM e Irta ai Team della MotoGP. test MotoGP, da Sepang a… Nella giornata di martedì scorso Dorna, FIM e IRTA sono state costrette ad annullare in via definitiva lo Shakedown test e i ... Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
MotoGP has confirmed two extra days of testing and a shakedown have been added to the schedule in Qatar in March following the cancellation of the Sepang test in Malaysia.
Qatar Test schedule updated
Two Official Test days and a Shakedown Test have been added to the calendar. Following a recent meeting between the Championship organisation and the MotoGP™ Class Teams, changes to the Qatar Test ...
