ElectrifAi Announces Expansion of Machine Learning Model Offerings for Amazon SageMaker (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) Delivering fast and reliable Machine Learning business solutions JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
ElectrifAi, one of the world's leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built Machine Learning (ML) Models, today announced expanded Offerings of pre-built and pre-structured ML Models for Amazon SageMaker, including Models available from the Computer Vision and Image Analytics collections. Amazon SageMaker is a ML service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that helps data scientists and developers to prepare, build, train and deploy high-quality ML Models quickly by bringing together a broad ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ElectrifAi, one of the world's leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built Machine Learning (ML) Models, today announced expanded Offerings of pre-built and pre-structured ML Models for Amazon SageMaker, including Models available from the Computer Vision and Image Analytics collections. Amazon SageMaker is a ML service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that helps data scientists and developers to prepare, build, train and deploy high-quality ML Models quickly by bringing together a broad ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ElectrifAi AnnouncesElectrifAi Announces Expansion of Machine Learning Model Offerings for Amazon SageMaker
Delivering fast and reliable machine learning business solutionsJERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- ElectrifAi, one of the world's leading ...
ElectrifAi AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ElectrifAi Announces