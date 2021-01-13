ElectrifAi Announces Expansion of Machine Learning Model Offerings for Amazon SageMaker

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) Delivering fast and reliablebusiness solutions JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/, one of the world's leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built(ML)s, today announced expandedof pre-built and pre-structured MLs for, includings available from the Computer Vision and Image Analytics collections.is a ML service fromWeb Services (AWS) that helps data scientists and developers to prepare, build, train and deploy high-quality MLs quickly by bringing together a broad ...