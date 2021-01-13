Covid-19 : Terapie Intensive sopra soglia allerta, possibile terza ...Francesca Barra e Claudio Santamaria protagonisti di La Verona di ...LG PRESENTA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MONITOR ULTRACovid-19 : Nuovo record di morti negli Stati UnitiGoogle, Youtube sospende l'account di TrumpTecnologia: Twitch sta scalzando Youtube? Il successo dei social La Papillon Vintage Band lancia oggi PAPILLONAIR su tutte le ...Red Dead Online: settimana dei Cacciatori di taglie, Bonus e Sconti ...The Sims 4 arriva il nuovissimo Paranormal Stuff PackCAN YAMAN E DILETTA LEOTTA INNAMORATI PAZZI!

ElectrifAi Announces Expansion of Machine Learning Model Offerings for Amazon SageMaker

Delivering fast and reliable Machine Learning business solutions JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, Jan. 13, 2021 ...

ElectrifAi Announces Expansion of Machine Learning Model Offerings for Amazon SageMaker

Delivering fast and reliable Machine Learning business solutions JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, Jan. 13, 2021

ElectrifAi, one of the world's leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built Machine Learning (ML) Models, today announced expanded Offerings of pre-built and pre-structured ML Models for Amazon SageMaker, including Models available from the Computer Vision and Image Analytics collections. Amazon SageMaker is a ML service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that helps data scientists and developers to prepare, build, train and deploy high-quality ML Models quickly by bringing together a broad ...
