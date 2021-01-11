Sony presenta due nuovi speaker wirelessCovid-19, Bollettino oggi 08/01 : 17.533 nuovi casi e 620 vittimeAddio a Solange, l'ultimo messaggio del sensitivo Paolo BucinelliCovid-19,nel mondo oltre 88 Mln di contagi : Riaprono le ScuoleSandra Milo : Su Instagram gli uomini mi mandano foto porno. Roba da ...Vaccini anti-Sars-Cov-2: una straordinaria opportunità di prevenzione ...Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER

Amazfit Showcases its Vision for Fitness Tech and Wearables at CES 2021

Amazfit introduces a series of category-redefining products, ushering in a golden age of health and ...

Amazfit Showcases its Vision for Fitness Tech and Wearables at CES 2021 (Di lunedì 11 gennaio 2021) Amazfit introduces a series of category-redefining products, ushering in a golden age of health and Technology LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Amazfit, a global brand in the smart Wearables market, takes this year's all-digital CES by storm, introducing a slew of innovative products and Technologies across multiple categories. Amazfit's exciting new product line includes the latest additions to the GTS 2 and GTR 2 Family, through the ultra-stylish Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches - which feature cutting-edge health and Fitness features. Also showcased is the super light and versatile Amazfit Bip U Series of Fitness-oriented smartwatches; the retro-chic Amazfit Neo with ...
