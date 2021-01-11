Amazfit Showcases its Vision for Fitness Tech and Wearables at CES 2021 (Di lunedì 11 gennaio 2021) Amazfit introduces a series of category-redefining products, ushering in a golden age of health and Technology LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Amazfit, a global brand in the smart Wearables market, takes this year's all-digital CES by storm, introducing a slew of innovative products and Technologies across multiple categories. Amazfit's exciting new product line includes the latest additions to the GTS 2 and GTR 2 Family, through the ultra-stylish Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches - which feature cutting-edge health and Fitness features. Also showcased is the super light and versatile Amazfit Bip U Series of Fitness-oriented smartwatches; the retro-chic Amazfit Neo with ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Amazfit, a global brand in the smart Wearables market, takes this year's all-digital CES by storm, introducing a slew of innovative products and Technologies across multiple categories. Amazfit's exciting new product line includes the latest additions to the GTS 2 and GTR 2 Family, through the ultra-stylish Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches - which feature cutting-edge health and Fitness features. Also showcased is the super light and versatile Amazfit Bip U Series of Fitness-oriented smartwatches; the retro-chic Amazfit Neo with ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Amazfit ShowcasesAmazfit Showcase al CES 2021: tutte le novità tra BIP U, GTR/GTS 2e e non solo GizChina.it
Amazfit ShowcasesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Amazfit Showcases