Fewer Than Half Of Employees In Europe Feel Trusted At Work

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) - Trust helpsinnovate andengaged and brings out the best in employee teams - Team cohesion to promote trust should be focus for leaders and organizations ZURICH, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/A new survey from Catalyst reveals that only 46% ofinreport often or always beingat. This experience of beingis consequential; as the data shows, when managers lead more inclusively, experiences of trust increase, and organizations as well asbenefit. Moreover, the study shows that as teams become more cohesive,experience higher levels of trust, which, in turn, has a positive influence on innovation and engagement, and teams also become better at problem-solving. In ...