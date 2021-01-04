Tiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fareAuto Elettrica: Volkswagen svela un prototipo del suo R2-D2 per ...WhatsApp potrebbe non funzionare più sul tuo smartphone dal 1° ...AirPods Max: hanno problemi di condensaMorto per avvelenamento il creatore del videogioco Game of ThronesL'Epic Games Store continua a deliziare offrendo Solitairica

CMG president wishes viewers worldwide a Happy New Year

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), extended New ...

CMG president wishes viewers worldwide a Happy New Year (Di lunedì 4 gennaio 2021) BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), extended New Year greetings to viewers and users around the world on January 1, 2021 via CGTN. In his speech, Shen said 2021 is the Year of the Ox in the Chinese lunar calendar and is filled with new hopes and aspirations. He wished people around the world a Happy and healthy New Year.   Video - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=V5S9UIPfpHU
