CMG president wishes viewers worldwide a Happy New Year (Di lunedì 4 gennaio 2021) BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), extended New Year greetings to viewers and users around the world on January 1, 2021 via CGTN. In his speech, Shen said 2021 is the Year of the Ox in the Chinese lunar calendar and is filled with new hopes and aspirations. He wished people around the world a Happy and healthy New Year. Video - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=V5S9UIPfpHU Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CMG president wishes viewers worldwide a Happy New Year
BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), extended New Year greetings to viewers and users around the world on January 1, 2021 via CGTN. In his speech, ...
L'invito di Shen Haixiong (China Media Group): "Raccontare la Cina senza pregiudizi"
Il messaggio del presidente del CGM ad alcuni media occidentali: è importante usare la verità per raccontare la Cina in modo corretto ...
