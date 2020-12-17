WhistlePig & Moët Hennessy Announce International Partnership

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 17 dicembre 2020) PARIS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/, the world leader in luxury wines and spirits, is pleased tothat it has established ato exclusively bring, the #1 distiller in the ultra-premium and luxury rye whiskey category in North America (1), to consumers in selected markets in Europe and Asia. In addition, as part of thisacquired a minority stake in. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8831051--moet-/ "The arrangement withmarks a significant moment ...