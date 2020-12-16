CHOC A LIVORNO, COSPARGE UN CANE DI BENZINA PER DARGLI FUOCOMILESTONE PUBBLICA OGGI MXGP 2020WB Games I Wonder Woman Armatura Dorata disponibile per mobile ...GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist è ora disponibileDIRT 5 : AGGIUNTO IL SUPPORTO AL VOLANTECome sbloccare iPhone con Face ID quando indossi la mascherinaUn successo la vendita delle Stelle di Natale A.I.L. di Massa ...La frase di Roberto Burioni che fa infuriare tutti : Meglio il ...LG ANNUNCIA IL ROBOT CON LUCE A RAGGI UV CON AZIONE DISINFETTANTEOliboli7 è il primo campione d’Europa: ipotecata la partecipazione ...

Dr Richard A Bucher Named Chief Executive Officer

EASTON, Pa., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Victaulic announced the appointment of Rick Bucher as Chief ...

zazoom
Commenta
Dr. Richard A. Bucher Named Chief Executive Officer (Di mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020) EASTON, Pa., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Victaulic announced the appointment of Rick Bucher as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding John F. Malloy, effective January 31, 2021. Dr. Bucher was Named President of Victaulic in April of 2020, following a June 2019 appointment as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Victaulic in 2009 as Vice President of Engineering, Dr. Bucher worked for 15 years for W.L. Gore, a manufacturer of technologically advanced composite materials. Dr. Bucher received a B.S. and M.S. in engineering from Rice University and a Ph.D. in material science from Virginia Tech. Dr. Malloy, who will remain Chairman of Victaulic's Board, commented, "Rick has consistently demonstrated the intelligence, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Richard Bucher

Amazon Echo: super offerte nella settimana del Black Friday  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Richard Bucher
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Richard Bucher Richard Bucher Named Chief Executive