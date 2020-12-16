Dr. Richard A. Bucher Named Chief Executive Officer (Di mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020) EASTON, Pa., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Victaulic announced the appointment of Rick Bucher as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding John F. Malloy, effective January 31, 2021. Dr. Bucher was Named President of Victaulic in April of 2020, following a June 2019 appointment as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Victaulic in 2009 as Vice President of Engineering, Dr. Bucher worked for 15 years for W.L. Gore, a manufacturer of technologically advanced composite materials. Dr. Bucher received a B.S. and M.S. in engineering from Rice University and a Ph.D. in material science from Virginia Tech. Dr. Malloy, who will remain Chairman of Victaulic's Board, commented, "Rick has consistently demonstrated the intelligence, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Victaulic announced the appointment of Rick Bucher as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding John F. Malloy, effective January 31, 2021. Dr. Bucher was Named President of Victaulic in April of 2020, following a June 2019 appointment as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Victaulic in 2009 as Vice President of Engineering, Dr. Bucher worked for 15 years for W.L. Gore, a manufacturer of technologically advanced composite materials. Dr. Bucher received a B.S. and M.S. in engineering from Rice University and a Ph.D. in material science from Virginia Tech. Dr. Malloy, who will remain Chairman of Victaulic's Board, commented, "Rick has consistently demonstrated the intelligence, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Richard BucherAmazon Echo: super offerte nella settimana del Black Friday Yahoo Finanza
Richard BucherSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Richard Bucher