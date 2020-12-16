GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist è ora disponibileDIRT 5 : AGGIUNTO IL SUPPORTO AL VOLANTECome sbloccare iPhone con Face ID quando indossi la mascherinaUn successo la vendita delle Stelle di Natale A.I.L. di Massa ...La frase di Roberto Burioni che fa infuriare tutti : Meglio il ...LG ANNUNCIA IL ROBOT CON LUCE A RAGGI UV CON AZIONE DISINFETTANTEOliboli7 è il primo campione d’Europa: ipotecata la partecipazione ...MSI presenta il Gaming Laptop GE66 Raider Valhalla EditionIntegratori naturali a base di aloe veraResident Evil Village Trapelate Immagini Rubate

Arçelik and Hitachi Global Life Solutions Announce their Intention to Form a Joint Venture in the Global Home Appliances Business excluding Japan

The historic partnership creates a major player in Asia-Pacific - the world's largest Home Appliances ...

Arçelik and Hitachi Global Life Solutions Announce their Intention to Form a Joint Venture in the Global Home Appliances Business (excluding Japan) (Di mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020) The historic partnership creates a major player in Asia-Pacific - the world's largest Home Appliances market - and will expand Global sales of Hitachi branded products through a Joint competitive supply chain ISTANBUL and TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Today Arçelik A.?. (IST: ARCLK) ("Arçelik") and Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ("Hitachi GLS") have signed a share purchase agreement to establish a new Joint Venture company. As part of the transaction, Hitachi GLS will establish a new company into which it will transfer its Global Home ...
