Arçelik and Hitachi Global Life Solutions Announce their Intention to Form a Joint Venture in the Global Home Appliances Business excluding Japan

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020) The historic partnership creates a major player in Asia-Pacific - the world's largestmarket - and will expandsales ofbranded products through acompetitive supply chain ISTANBUL and TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/TodayA.?. (IST: ARCLK) ("") and, Inc. ("GLS") have signed a share purchase agreement to establish a newcompany. As part of the transaction,GLS will establish a new company into which it will transfer its...