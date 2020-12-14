Global scientists call for promoting public scientific literacy (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
A news report by China.org.cn: A TV forum themed "Science in an Uncertain World" was held in Beijing on December 8, co-sponsored by China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and CGTN Think Tank. Ten Nobel Laureates, 30 top Chinese academicians and 300 young scientists attended both online and off-line, discussing the role of the science and the importance of scientific literacy amid challenges. The world has faced multiple challenges in 2020, which signifies the importance of science and technology as well as the importance of collaboration. The forum is therefore highly relevant. On the forum, Huai Jinpeng, Executive Vice President of CAST and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, described the public's scientific literacy ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
