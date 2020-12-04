PlayStation 5 disponibile oggi verso le 10:00 da UnieuroBetaland Wiser Online Casino : I migliori casinò online del 2020La nuova bozza del Dpcm di Natale : A Capodanno coprifuoco alle 22Warner Bros. Games I Arrivano gli eroi in Game of Thrones: ConquestNVIDIA: Immortals Fenyx Rising è Game Ready su GeForce NOWLE CUFFIE LG TONE FREE FN6 TI REGALANO UNO SPEAKER PORTATILETwitch: Christian Vieri lancia BOBOTVEdoardo Bennato presenta Non c'è su Radio Marte : Venerdì 4/12 ore ...New York: Ritrovata una capsula del tempo vecchia di 103 anni. ...Natale: Il presepe più alto del mondo è quello di Alicante

Gunvor Launches New US $540 Million Biodiesel Borrowing Base

Banks demonstrate strong support for feedstocks that meet European Green Deal GENEVA, Dec. 4, 2020 ...

zazoom
Commenta
Gunvor Launches New US $540 Million Biodiesel Borrowing Base (Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) Banks demonstrate strong support for feedstocks that meet European Green Deal GENEVA, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Gunvor Group ("Gunvor", "the Company") has successfully closed a new US $540 Million Borrowing Base facility (the "Facility") to support the Company's Biodiesel trading activity. The Facility drew strong support among Gunvor's banking partners, which align with its strategy to promote cleaner products with greener feedstock components complying with EU climate targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The syndication launched at US $400 Million and was oversubscribed to US $595 Million.     The Facility is structured around Gunvor's biofuel inventory positions located at both the origin ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gunvor Launches

Coronavirus: vittime, contagi e tutte le news in tempo reale  Yahoo Notizie
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gunvor Launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Gunvor Launches Gunvor Launches $540 Million Biodiesel