The Boxer film stasera in tv 26 novembre | cast | trama | streaming
The Boxer è il film stasera in tv giovedì 3 dicembre 2020 in onda in seconda serata su Rete 4. Di ...

The Boxer film stasera in tv 26 novembre: cast, trama, streaming (Di giovedì 3 dicembre 2020) The Boxer è il film stasera in tv giovedì 3 dicembre 2020 in onda in seconda serata su Rete 4. Di seguito ecco cast, scheda, trama, trailer, alcune curiosità sul film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV The Boxer film stasera in tv: cast La regia è di Jim Sheridan. Il cast è composto da Daniel Day-Lewis, Emily Watson, Brian Cox, Ken Stott, Eleanor Methven, Damien Denny, Paul Wesley, Martin Lynch, Kenneth Cranham, Ciarán Fitzgerald, Gerard McSorley. The Boxer film stasera in tv: trama Danny Flynn (Daniel Day-Lewis) è un ex atleta di box membro dell’IRA che, dopo essere stato in prigione per ...
