Xinhua Silk Road | Seraphim Unveils New S4 Half-cell Series PV Modules

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a world-class ...

 Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a world-class solar product manufacturer in China, released its new generation of products, the S4 Half-cell Series photovoltaic (PV) Modules on December 1. According to Seraphim, the new S4 Half-cell Series PV Modules can achieve a maximum power output of up to 540W, with the maximum module efficiency reaching 21.1 percent, by integrating 182mm large silicon wafers with the state-of-arts technologies such as passivated emitter rear cell (PERC), multi-busbar (MBB), Half-cut cell, and high-density packaging. The products have two categories, namely, monofacial ...
