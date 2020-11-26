Haoma Medica Completes First-in-Human Trial for NaQuinate, a Novel Treatment in Development for Osteoporosis (Di giovedì 26 novembre 2020) LONDON, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Haoma Medica announced today the completion of a First-in-Human Trial for NaQuinate, a naphthoquinone carboxylic acid, which is being developed as a Novel orally administered therapeutic for Osteoporosis. The First-in-Human Trial initiated last year in healthy adults studied single and multiple doses of NaQuinate. The primary objective was to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics. ''We are delighted that the First-in-Human study has completed its last dosing. There were no significant safety or tolerability concerns up to the highest doses tested which underlines our expectation that ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
