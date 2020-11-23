AS Roma e Mkers insieme negli eSportRevell presenta i suoi 3D PuzzleTonno vs salmone: qual'è il più salutare?Nuovi Dpcm: Come passeremo Natale e Capodanno?Ballando con le stelle, una finale densa di colpi di scenaI 4 migliori film sul gioco d'azzardo su Netflix oraMicrosoft Windows oggi compie 35 anniCome funziona la Plant Paradox Diet?PlayStation: valanga di promozioni per il Black FridayMGW-X OSPITA I TORNEI ESPORT ITALIANI

Italy recalls Irpinia earthquake on 40th anniversary

Current President Sergio Mattarella on Monday described it as the worst catastrophe in the history of ...

Italy recalls Irpinia earthquake on 40th anniversary Current President Sergio Mattarella on Monday described it as the worst catastrophe in the history of the Italian Republic. Pope Francis also recalled the disaster on Monday's anniversary.
Italy recalls Irpinia earthquake on 40th anniversary
ROME, 23 NOV - Italy on Monday was marking the 40th anniversary of the devastating earthquake in the southern area of Irpinia that claimed close to 3,000 lives in the regions of Campania and Basilicat ...
