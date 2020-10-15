Juliana ed Edoardo Stoppa insieme per Ring Fit AdventureYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE PRESENTE AL SPIEL.digitalOPPO lancia A53, nuovo smartphone della serie ACall of Duty: Mobile | L’anniversario del giocoI più famosi titoli tripla A supportano ora le tecnologie NVIDIAIl premier Conte all’inaugurazione del collegamento elettrico tra ...Bollettino Coronavirus del 14 ottobre: nuovi casi, decessi e guaritiTennis, Fabio Fognini è positivo al Covid-19Il virologo Andrea Crisanti : Coronavirus, possibile lockdown a NataleSony lancia l’app Apple TV su una selezione di smart TV

Forrester European Predictions 2021 | Digitally Advanced Firms Will Have A Sustained Advantage Over Their Competitors

Firms Will accelerate investments in technology to enable Their workforce and provide differentiated ...

Forrester European Predictions 2021: Digitally Advanced Firms Will Have A Sustained Advantage Over Their Competitors (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) Firms Will accelerate investments in technology to enable Their workforce and provide differentiated experiences  LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Forrester (FORR: NASDAQ) predicts that 2021 Will be the year that every company Will double down on technology-fueled experiences, operations, products, and ecosystems. According to Forrester's 2021 Predictions released today, the success of European organisations Will depend on how quickly and well they harness technology to enable Their workforce in the new normal and build platforms that differentiate them. Forrester's Predictions reports analyse the dynamics impacting ...
