Tennis, Fabio Fognini è positivo al Covid-19Il virologo Andrea Crisanti : Coronavirus, possibile lockdown a NataleSony lancia l’app Apple TV su una selezione di smart TVSNIPER ELITE 4 IN ARRIVO SU SWITCH A NOVEMBREAggiornamento di sistema 8.00 di PS4 disponibileLet’s Sing 2021: annunciata la tracklist e la nuova modalità LegendArizona Sunshine aggiornato alla Quest 2Sony partner tecnico della Festa del Cinema edizione 2020Red Dead Online: Alce Vermiglio Leggendario avvistato nel Tall TreesCristiano Ronaldo positivo al coronavirus: senza sintomi e in ...

Infosys | Growth acceleration accompanied by 3 7% YoY margin expansion; revenue and margin guidance increased to 2%-3% in cc and 23%-24% respectively

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our second quarter performance is a clear reflection of ...

zazoom
Commenta
Infosys: Growth acceleration accompanied by 3.7% YoY margin expansion; revenue and margin guidance increased to 2%-3% in cc and 23%-24% respectively (Di mercoledì 14 ottobre 2020) BENGALURU, India, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

"Our second quarter performance is a clear reflection of our ability to help clients on their digital transformation journeys. Our digital and cloud capabilities combined with intense client relevance are helping us achieve differentiated results in the market as is visible in 2.2% year on year overall revenue Growth and 25.4% Growth from digital offerings, which now are at 47.3% of revenues," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Increase in revenue and margin outlook for FY 21 is due to the continued trust clients have in us. I am extremely proud of our team for achieving these results in challenging business conditions globally."   1.  Financial Highlights – ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Infosys Growth

Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
BENGALURU, India and CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has completed the ...
Infosys to Acquire Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce & Analytics Company, Blue Acorn iCi
Leading Adobe, Salesforce Commerce & Shopify Partner, further strengthens Infosys' digital capabilities across North America BENGALURU, India and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (N ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys Growth
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Infosys Growth Infosys Growth acceleration accompanied margin