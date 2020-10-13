QYNAPSE, France, and TRUE POSITIVE MEDICAL DEVICES, Canada, are partnering to provide the most advanced AI platform for brain diseases (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) #salute-e-benessere Strategic partnership in brain imaging and AI PARIS, MONTREAL, and QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/
QYNAPSE SAS, a French MEDICAL technology company, today announces the acquisition of the Canadian company TRUE POSITIVE MEDICAL DEVICES Inc., TPMD,, a spin-off from the universities of McGill and Laval. The objective of this strategic collaboration ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
QYNAPSE SAS, a French MEDICAL technology company, today announces the acquisition of the Canadian company TRUE POSITIVE MEDICAL DEVICES Inc., TPMD,, a spin-off from the universities of McGill and Laval. The objective of this strategic collaboration ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
QYNAPSE FranceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : QYNAPSE France