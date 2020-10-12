Enrico Brignano martedì 13 ottobre con Un'ora sola vi vorrei : ...Rubie’s: DOLCETTO O SCHERZETTO?Koch Media e WWF insieme per il lancio di I AM GRETACome trasferire i salvataggi da PS4 a PS5MachineGames festeggia 10 anni con offerte e bundleViaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19

International Experts Launch a Foundational Set of Standards to Measure and Improve COVID-19 Health Globally

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consortium for Health ...

 The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement, ICHOM, announced the release of their COVID-19 Standard Set, C19-SS, today. To help institutions provide the best care for patients with COVID-19, Health professionals and patient advisors from across the world have joined forces to establish and Launch a global set of ...
BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) announced the release of their COVID-19 Standard Set (C19-SS) today.  To help institutions pr ...
Grande successo della Tavola Rotonda sulla: “Navigabilità sostenibile del fiume Tevere” organizzato dal PROPELLER club port of Roma
Domenica 4 ottobre 2020, nell’ambito del Tevere day in Piazza Tevere a Roma, il PROPELLER club port of Roma ha organizzato un’importante tavola rotonda sulla “Navigabilità sostenibile del fiume Tevere ...
