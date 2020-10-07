Nuove tecnologie di connettività al servizio del turismo.Organico Covid: dopo la due giorni di sciopero eliminata la norma ...WATCH DOGS: LEGION NUOVI CONTENUTI E TRAILERRed Dead Online: avvistato Orso Spirito Dorato nella Big ValleyIn una scuola di Taranto 18 studenti positivi al Covid-19Coronavirus : Sembra che il raffreddore protegga dal Covid-19Grande Fratello Vip: per Adua pollice verso dei bookmaker, Tommaso ...Yakuza: Like a Dragon|The Quest Begins TrailerLG OLED TV GALLERY DESIGN TI RIMBORSA FINO A 500€Eva Grimaldi svela tutta la verità su Gabriel Garko: Non c'è mai ...

Jumeirah Group and little foodies create FoodieKiDS - an entertaining and nutritious new kids' menu to help enhance the family holiday experience

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts is launching an innovative new ...

zazoom
Commenta
Jumeirah Group and little foodies create FoodieKiDS - an entertaining and nutritious new kids' menu to help enhance the family holiday experience (Di mercoledì 7 ottobre 2020) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts is launching an innovative new culinary concept especially for its littlest diners – Foodiekids. The all-new children's menu is informed by global research, in which more than 5,500 parents of children under 12-years-old from the US, UK, Russia, Germany, KSA and UAE were interviewed about their children's eating habits. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8791351-Jumeirah-Group-and-little-foodies-create-Foodiekids/ According to the study, 77% of parents think that hotels need to provide more healthy options on kids' menus. ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Jumeirah Group

Jumeirah Group accoglie il Capri Palace nel suo portfolio internazionale  Travelnostop.com
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Jumeirah Group
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Jumeirah Group Jumeirah Group little foodies create