Argand Partners Acquires Cherry

(Di lunedì 5 ottobre 2020) 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/, LP, "",, the New York- and San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition ofGmbH, "...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Argand Partners

BeBeez

- Transaction captures long-term growth momentum of gaming and e-Health markets as COVID-19 accelerates gaming adoption and the digitalization of healthcare infrastructure- Cherry is a continuation of ...