The Last of Us: Parte II ha delle splendide GIF che sono un autentico capolavoro (Di martedì 29 settembre 2020) Il 26 settembre è stato il The Last of Us Day, giornata che i ragazzi di Naughty Dog hanno creato inizialmente come Outbreak Day per festeggiare quella che forse è la loro IP di maggior successo oltre che la migliore sotto moltissimi punti di vista. Per l'occasione non si poteva ovviamente che festeggiare il mitico The Last of Us: Parte II, un gioco che sicuramente ha fatto discutere parecchio ma che a conti fatti può essere considerato un successo di critica e pubblico piuttosto evidente grazie a valutazioni altissime e ottime vendite.Ma torniamo proprio al The Last of Us Day dato che per l'occasione Naughty Dog non ha svelato il tanto discusso multiplayer ma ha regalato ai fan delle chicche davvero notevoli. Un esempio? delle GIF ispirate anche a notissimi meme ... Leggi su eurogamer
acmilan : Watch the highlights of #MilanGlimt A match that kept us on the edge of our seats till the very last minute ??? Le… - SkySportNBA : NBA, Flavio Tranquillo-Federico Buffa parlano di Michael Jordan e 'The Last Dance'. VIDEO #SkyNBA #NBA - marshalshv_ : RT @acmilan: Watch the highlights of #MilanGlimt A match that kept us on the edge of our seats till the very last minute ??? Le perle di @h… - DelbonoRoberto : RT @SkySportNBA: NBA, Flavio Tranquillo-Federico Buffa parlano di Michael Jordan e 'The Last Dance'. VIDEO #SkyNBA #NBA - badtasteit : #TheLastofUsParteII: secondo Neil Druckmann l’attesa per il multiplayer varrà la pena -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Last
- The Last of Us Board Game diventerà realtà Tom's Hardware Italia
- The Last of Us 2: ultime ore per riscattare temi e avatar gratis su PS4 Everyeye Videogiochi
- The Last of Us Parte II, le gif (demenziali) ufficiali sono davvero folli Spaziogames.it
- The Last of Us Parte 2: nuovi suggerimenti sull’arrivo del multiplayer Game Legends
- The Last of Us 2: avatar e temi gratuiti sul PlayStation Store iCrewPlay.com
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
The Last of Us: Parte II ci regala delle GIF da incorniciare. Quale miglior modo per festeggiare il The Last of Us Day?
The Last of Us sta per diventare un gioco da tavolo
Naughty Dog e Sony hanno lavorato insieme all'editore CMON per realizzare il gioco da tavolo della serie The Last of US.. Naughty Dog ha svelato di essere al lavoro con l'editore di giochi con ...
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last