Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V5 Sets a New Record in SAP® BWH Benchmark

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the recent SAP® BWH Benchmark Version 3, Huawei ...

Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V5 Sets a New Record in SAP® BWH Benchmark (Di lunedì 21 settembre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/

In the recent SAP® BWH Benchmark Version 3, Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V5, with 5.2 billion initial Records, broke the Record of 4-socket servers by delivering 5,293 queries per hour in Phase 2 (Query Executions per Hour). Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V5 houses four Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors in a 2U space, with 48 DDR4 DIMMs and up to twenty-five 2.5-inch drives for local storage, and runs on the Intel® Optane™ persistent memory (PMem) 100 series to provide ultra-large memory capacity and superb performance. Huawei became a global technical partner of SAP in 2012, and over the past eight years, Huawei has innovated together ...
