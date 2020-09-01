LimaCharlie Receives USD $500,000 Seed Funding from Lytical Ventures to Accelerate the Growth of Security Infrastructure as a Service (SIaaS) (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) WALNUT, California, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/



LimaCharlie, the market leader for delivering Information Security Infrastructure as a Service (SIaaS), has secured Seed Funding to Accelerate Growth and support its continued success. LimaCharlie is the market leader in delivering general purpose, component-driven (or a-la-carte), cloud-based information Security tools and Infrastructure. Much like Amazon Web Services provides cloud-based web applications and solutions for enterprise, LimaCharlie offers the same concept as information Security tools and Infrastructure. Enterprise, MSSP's, SOC's, DevOps, IoT ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LimaCharlie Receives