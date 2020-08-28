Stellwagen Group Announces Buyout Of Majority Shareholder (Di venerdì 28 agosto 2020) DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Stellwagen Group, the specialised aviation asset manager headquartered in Dublin, has today announced the Buyout of its Majority Shareholder and founder, Douglas Brennan, by a consortium of new and existing Shareholders comprised of ECN Capital Corp, SPF Investment Management, Almada Inc and Medalist Partners. David Butler, Group Chief Executive, Stellwagen said: "The belief and confidence of the new Shareholder Group is testament to the platforms that have been built by the management team over the past number of years. With the support and backing of institutional capital, we now have the capability to grow our businesses significantly into the future on the strength of our ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

