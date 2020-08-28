Il piccolo è uscito dal coma : era caduto dalla bici sbattendo la ...Il boom del gioco online durante il lockdown: StarVegas in evidenza Gamification e interazione: i fattori discriminanti del gioco online Annunciato The Witcher: Monster SlayerCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arriva il 13 novembreFlavio Briatore positivo... rimosso un selfie direttamente dal letto ...Papa Francesco si rifiuta di indossare la mascherinaPanda Security: app Android di quali fidarsi?Red Dead Online: alligatore a fasce leggendarioMatteo Salvini non ci crede : denunciato dal sig. Faraone!

Stellwagen Group Announces Buyout Of Majority Shareholder

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellwagen Group, the specialised aviation asset manager ...

zazoom
Commenta
Stellwagen Group Announces Buyout Of Majority Shareholder (Di venerdì 28 agosto 2020) DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Stellwagen Group, the specialised aviation asset manager headquartered in Dublin, has today announced the Buyout of its Majority Shareholder and founder, Douglas Brennan, by a consortium of new and existing Shareholders comprised of ECN Capital Corp, SPF Investment Management, Almada Inc and Medalist Partners.  David Butler, Group Chief Executive, Stellwagen said: "The belief and confidence of the new Shareholder Group is testament to the platforms that have been built by the management team over the past number of years. With the support and backing of institutional capital, we now have the capability to grow our businesses significantly into the future on the strength of our ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Stellwagen Group

Le balene del Nord Atlantico sono ufficialmente ad un passo dall’estinzione  Fidelity News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Stellwagen Group
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Stellwagen Group Stellwagen Group Announces Buyout Majority