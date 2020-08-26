Matteo Salvini non ci crede : denunciato dal sig. Faraone!Coronavirus, ecco quando i bambini devono indossare le mascherine Arriva Eufy Security Smart Drop, la cassetta portapacchi smartIl cous cous è un'alimento gluten-free?Elisabetta Gregoraci : al GF vip mi metterò a nudo senza filtriArriva a Bagnone il “Fime to care” per aiutare gli anziani. E il ...A Lampedusa 58 migranti col virus, Salvini: Pensano alla scuola, e ...Ecotech stia vendendo mascherine acquistate con i soldi della Regione?Ilary Blasi protagonista della nuova campagna a tutta ironia di LenorMarocchino pretende soldi per il posteggio e prendi a calci la ...

JA Solar Supplies Modules for the Largest Solar-Wind Hybrid Project in South Korea

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar announced that it supplied Modules for South Korea's ...

JA Solar Supplies Modules for the Largest Solar-Wind Hybrid Project in South Korea

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/

JA Solar announced that it supplied Modules for South Korea's Largest mountainous photovoltaic power plant Project, which is installed with a capacity of 93MW and built on the ground of an existing 40MW Wind farm. With the incorporation of the photovoltaic power plant, the Wind-Solar Hybrid Project has become the Largest of its kind in South Korea with a total installed capacity of 133MW. The entire Wind-Solar Hybrid Project is expected to generate 120 million kWh of electricity per ... Leggi su iltempo

