JA Solar Supplies Modules for the Largest Solar-Wind Hybrid Project in South Korea (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020) BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/



JA Solar announced that it supplied Modules for South Korea's Largest mountainous photovoltaic power plant Project, which is installed with a capacity of 93MW and built on the ground of an existing 40MW Wind farm. With the incorporation of the photovoltaic power plant, the Wind-Solar Hybrid Project has become the Largest of its kind in South Korea with a total installed capacity of 133MW. The entire Wind-Solar Hybrid Project is expected to generate 120 million kWh of electricity per ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Solar Supplies