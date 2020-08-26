JA Solar Supplies Modules for the Largest Solar-Wind Hybrid Project in South Korea (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020) BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/
JA Solar announced that it supplied Modules for South Korea's Largest mountainous photovoltaic power plant Project, which is installed with a capacity of 93MW and built on the ground of an existing 40MW Wind farm. With the incorporation of the photovoltaic power plant, the Wind-Solar Hybrid Project has become the Largest of its kind in South Korea with a total installed capacity of 133MW. The entire Wind-Solar Hybrid Project is expected to generate 120 million kWh of electricity per ... Leggi su iltempo
JA Solar announced that it supplied Modules for South Korea's Largest mountainous photovoltaic power plant Project, which is installed with a capacity of 93MW and built on the ground of an existing 40MW Wind farm. With the incorporation of the photovoltaic power plant, the Wind-Solar Hybrid Project has become the Largest of its kind in South Korea with a total installed capacity of 133MW. The entire Wind-Solar Hybrid Project is expected to generate 120 million kWh of electricity per ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Solar Supplies
Solar SuppliesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Solar Supplies