Chargifi helps employees get back to work safely with new touchless meeting room experience (Di mercoledì 22 luglio 2020) Chargifi for rooms is the new touchless meeting room solution that provides employees with the confidence of a safe meeting room experience in a post-COVID workplace SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Chargifi, the leading provider of cloud-connected wireless charging technology, has launched a first of its kind touchless meeting room solution that helps employees feel more confident about returning to work and using collaborative workspaces. "Chargifi for rooms" combines a light status indicator ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

