QuantHouse and EliData Partner to Offer Market Data and Execution Capabilities to Financial Institutions Across Europe

... the global provider of end-to-end systematic trading solutions including innovative Market Data ...

145 exchange data feeds integrated into EliData's Smart Order Router delivering arbitrage and best execution capabilities LONDON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantHouse, the global provider of end-to-end systematic trading solutions including innovative Market Data services, algo trading platform and infrastructure products and part of Iress, IRE.ASX,, today ...

145 exchange data feeds integrated into EliData's Smart Order Router delivering arbitrage and best execution capabilities LONDON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantHouse, the global provider of end-t ...
