OGCI sets carbon intensity target (Di giovedì 16 luglio 2020)



The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) today announced a target to reduce the collective average carbon intensity of member companies' aggregated upstream oil and gas operations to between 20 kg and 21 kg CO2e/boe by 2025, from a collective baseline of 23 kg CO2e/boe in 2017. The range is consistent with the reduction needed across the oil and gas industry by 2025 to support the Paris Agreement goals1. The target represents a reduction of between 36 and 52 million tonnes of CO2e per year by 2025 (assuming constant levels of marketed oil and gas production), equivalent to the CO2 emissions from energy use in between 4 and 6 million homes.2 OGCI wants to play an active role in accelerating and shaping the global pathway to net zero emissions

