Juventus News | Sarri sempre più vicino? E’ un indizio a svelarlo

(Di sabato 8 giugno 2019) Calciomercato: Unavvicinerebbedi piùai Bianconeri/ CALCIOMERCATO // CHELSEA – Il futuro di Mauriziosembra esserepiù a tinte bianconere.La trattativa, come riportato da Goal.com, sarebbe in dirittura di arrivo. Dopo l’incontro di Milano tra l’entourage dell’allenatore e Paratici, in cui era presente anche Fali Ramadani, la trattativa è vicina alla tanto attesa fumata bianca.Oltre a questo incontro, come riporta anche la Gazzetta dello Sport, un altroavvicinerebbealla. Il tecnico toscano, infatti, avrebbe già svuotato la propria casa di Londra.Il Chelsea, tramite il presidente Abramovich, continua a ragionare su quello che può essere il futuro della propria panchina, con il nome di Lampard che si fapiù insistente.Seguiranno aggiornamenti, ma Mauriziopotrebbe ...

