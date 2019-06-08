Due boe in un sexy bikini! Il décolleté di Diletta Leotta fa ...La Festa del Grazie dell'Istituto Santa Maria delle Suore Pallottine ...Per il corso convegno sull’infarto a Terrarossa il Cnr con ...Call of Duty: Modern Warfare supporterà DirectX Raytracing su PCRaffaella Fico è single! Alessandro Moggi si consola con Elvira SavinoNon rompetemi con la mia libertà… La provocazione di Miley Cyrus ...Così è nata l’operazione Mark Caltagirone, Pamela Prati sapeva! La ...Ogni anno 4000 interventi di cardiologia interventistica all’OpaAlmeno lei un le te*** le ha! La scollatura di Valentina Ferragni ...Il sexy video di Laura Cremaschi aizza Jimmy Ghione

Juventus News | Sarri sempre più vicino? E’ un indizio a svelarlo

Juventus News | Sarri sempre più vicino? E’ un indizio a svelarlo Calciomercato Juventus: Un indizio avvicinerebbe sempre di più Sarri ai BianconeriJuventus / ...

Juventus News: Sarri sempre più vicino? E’ un indizio a svelarlo (Di sabato 8 giugno 2019) Calciomercato Juventus: Un indizio avvicinerebbe sempre di più Sarri ai BianconeriJuventus / CALCIOMERCATO / Sarri / CHELSEA – Il futuro di Maurizio Sarri sembra essere sempre più a tinte bianconere.La trattativa, come riportato da Goal.com, sarebbe in dirittura di arrivo. Dopo l’incontro di Milano tra l’entourage dell’allenatore e Paratici, in cui era presente anche Fali Ramadani, la trattativa è vicina alla tanto attesa fumata bianca.Oltre a questo incontro, come riporta anche la Gazzetta dello Sport, un altro indizio avvicinerebbe Sarri alla Juventus. Il tecnico toscano, infatti, avrebbe già svuotato la propria casa di Londra.Il Chelsea, tramite il presidente Abramovich, continua a ragionare su quello che può essere il futuro della propria panchina, con il nome di Lampard che si fa sempre più insistente.Seguiranno aggiornamenti, ma Maurizio Sarri potrebbe ...
