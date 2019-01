McLaren Applied Technologies | la vision dei GP nel 2050

motorinolimits

(Di mercoledì 23 gennaio 2019)has today unveiled Future Grand Prix, an audacious and excitingof how motorsport could operate inwhensuch as Artificial Intelligence, autonomy, electrification and mixed reality become commonplace in society. Future Grand Prix explores four key areas: The racing car of: the MCLExtreme Developments in driver human performance … L'articolo: ladei GP nelMotoriNoLimits Auto, F1, motori, turismo, stili di vita.