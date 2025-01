Liberoquotidiano.it - Aignostics Announces Results for Pathology Foundation Model Developed in Collaboration with Mayo Clinic

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

was generated in only two months and sets new industry standard for performanceBERLIN and NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/Today,announced researchfor a newinDigital. The, built in two months using 1.2 million diverse slide images fromand Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, establishes a new state-of-the-art for performance across more than twenty public benchmarks. In addition, theis computationally efficient, enhancing its usability relative to existing image-baseds. High performance and efficiency were enabled by' pathologist-curated development approach, which emphasizes the integration of expert medical knowledge throughout thedevelopment process.