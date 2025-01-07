Sucden Financial Opens European Office in Germany

Liberoquotidiano.it | 7 gen 2025
LONDON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/

Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, is pleased to announce that it has opened a European Office to meet the growing demand for its services. Sucden Financial Hamburg GmbH, a subsidiary of Sucden Financial Limited, is licensed by Germany's integrated Financial regulatory authority, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and is a Category 4 Member of the LME.The Sucden Financial Hamburg team is headed by Christoph Domisch and Barry Gershon and also includes Christoph Chopin as an LME Metals Broker. The team will build on Sucden Financial's strong market presence with industrial metals customers by Initially offering clients in Germany and across the EU access to LME contracts. In the future, Sucden Financial Hamburg could also provide European clients access to additional commodity derivatives and foreign exchange markets.
