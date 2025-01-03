The Or Foundation Commits $1 Million USD to Kantamanto Market Emergency Relief Efforts Following Catastrophic Fire
- Environmental justice organization is calling for support from the fashion industry to revitalize the world's largest secondhand Market ACCRA, Ghana, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/
In response to the devastating Fire that decimated Kantamanto Market, the largest secondhand clothing Market in the world and a vital hub for reuse and repair, The Or Foundation has committed $1 Million USD to immediate Emergency Relief Efforts. As Kantamanto sits at the end of the linear economy, The Or Foundation is requesting support from the fashion industry in this crucial time of need.15 Million secondhand garments arrive from the Global North in Kantamanto Market every week, and the community of more than 30,000 people working in Kantamanto Market is responsible for recirculating 25 Million pieces of secondhand clothing every month through resale, reuse, repair, and remanufacturing.
