Jared Leto interpreterà Skeletor nel film Masters of the Universe

Cinefilos.it | 21 dic 2024
Jared Leto interpreterà SkeLetor nel film Masters of the UniverseJared Leto, premio Oscar per Dallas Buyers Club, si unirà al prossimo film live-action di Amazon MGM Masters of the Universe nel ruolo di SkeLetor, l’acerrimo nemico con la faccia da teschio del più grande guerriero di Eternia, He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine).Il regista Travis Knight (“Bumblebee“) ha anche scelto alcuni degli scagnozzi di SkeLetor. Sam C. Wilson (“House of the Dragon”) interpreterà Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (“The Beekeeper”) interpreterà Tri-Klops; e Hafthor Bjornsson (“Game of Thrones”) interpreterà Goat Man.Si uniranno al cast già annunciato formato da Alison Brie (“Promising Young Woman”) nel ruolo del luogotenente di SkeLetor, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) nel ruolo della fidata compagna di He-Man, Teela; e Idris Elba (“Hijack”) nel ruolo del padre di Teela, Man-at-Arms.
