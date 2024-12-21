Jared Leto interpreterà Skeletor nel film Masters of the Universe
Jared Leto interpreterà SkeLetor nel film Masters of the UniverseJared Leto, premio Oscar per Dallas Buyers Club, si unirà al prossimo film live-action di Amazon MGM Masters of the Universe nel ruolo di SkeLetor, l’acerrimo nemico con la faccia da teschio del più grande guerriero di Eternia, He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine).Il regista Travis Knight (“Bumblebee“) ha anche scelto alcuni degli scagnozzi di SkeLetor. Sam C. Wilson (“House of the Dragon”) interpreterà Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (“The Beekeeper”) interpreterà Tri-Klops; e Hafthor Bjornsson (“Game of Thrones”) interpreterà Goat Man.Si uniranno al cast già annunciato formato da Alison Brie (“Promising Young Woman”) nel ruolo del luogotenente di SkeLetor, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) nel ruolo della fidata compagna di He-Man, Teela; e Idris Elba (“Hijack”) nel ruolo del padre di Teela, Man-at-Arms.Leggi su Cinefilos.it
