Liberoquotidiano.it - China empowers the development of Asia-Pacific region

(Adnkronos) - LIMA, PERU - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 November 2024 - Chinese President Xi Jinping has wrapped up his state visit to Peru, where he addressed the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and gave a written speech at the APEC CEO Summit. At these key meetings, President Xi emphasized's commitment to fostering an inclusive, balanced, innovative and green global economy. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4An9NyTKfUE This year's APEC adopted the theme "Empower. Include. Grow." Against a backdrop of global uncertainties, Xi highlighted pressing challenges facing theand presented's proposals to enhance the'swhile building a shared future for its nations.Reform and opening up"cooperation is confronted with challenges, such as rising tendencies of geopolitics, unilateralism and protectionism.