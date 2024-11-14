The Girl with the Needle | trailer dell’acclamato horror gotico in arrivo su MUBI
The Girl with the Needle: trailer dell’acclamato horror gotico in arrivo su MUBIMUBI, ha rilascia trailer di The Girl with the Needle di Magnus von Horn prossimamente in arrivo su MUBI. The Girl with the Needle, diretto da Magnus von Horn e co-sceneggiato da Line Langebek Knudsen, è stato presentato in anteprima mondiale in Concorso al Festival di Cannes di quest’anno ed è interpretato da Vic Carmen Sonne (Neon Heart, Godland), Trine Dyrholm (The Commune, Queen of Hearts, Mary and George), Besir Zeciri (Wildland) e Joachim Fjelstrup (Itsi Bitsi).The Girl with the Needle è stato il film scelto dalla Danimarca come candidato ai 97esimi Academy Awards e ha recentemente ricevuto tre nomination ai 37esimi European Film Awards, tra cui: Attrice europea per Vic Carmen Sonne e Tryne Dyrholm e Sceneggiatore europeo per Magnus von Horn e Line Langebek.Leggi su Cinefilos.it
