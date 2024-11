Liberoquotidiano.it - Hoymiles Powers Latvia's Largest Energy Storage Project at T?rgale

Leggi tutto su Liberoquotidiano.it

- VENTSPILS,, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/On November 1, 2024, T?rgale Wind Park held its grand opening, unveiling's first majorfacility., as a key technology supplier, played a pivotal role in the. Managed by Utilitas,'swindproducer, thiscombines windgeneration with advancedcapabilities, setting a new standard for renewableinfrastructure in the country. The T?rgale Wind Park, initially launched in 2022 with an annual generation capacity of 155 GWh, has recently integrated a utility-scalesystem to enhance grid stability.supplied essential components for thissystem, including 3,450 kW Power Conversion System (PCS) containers on the AC side and 3.44 MWh battery containers on the DC side.