SOLiTHOR Reaches 1000 Charging Cycles with over 80% capacity retention, a Key Milestone in its Development of Solid-State Batteries for the Aviation and Maritime Sectors (Di martedì 29 ottobre 2024) SINT-TRUIDEN, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/
SOLiTHOR has made significant progress in the Development of its next-generation Lithium metal Solid-State Batteries (SSBs) designed to meet the rigorous demands of the Aviation and Maritime industries and accelerate their electric transition. These advancements include major improvements in cyclability, energy density, and industrialisation readiness, making SOLiTHOR one of the world's leaders in the Solid-State battery sector. Recent testing of SOLiTHOR's pouch cells, conducted at a moderate temperature (25°C) and with external pressure (below 72 psi/4.9 atm), has resulted in 1000 full charge discharge Cycles with a coulombic efficiency above 99.2 percent. Under these conditions, the test was done to measure endurance which is a key performance criteria for long-lasting Aviation and Maritime applications.
