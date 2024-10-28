Go Red or Go Blue: Marco Rizzo, l'ex comunista che appoggia Trump (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) Nella nuova puntata di Go Red or Go Blue, il podcast de Il Tempo sulle elezioni americane, Marco Rizzo, presidente di Democrazia Sovrana e Popolare, ha offerto una visione schietta sulla politica internazionale, il potere e le sue dinamiche. Rizzo, che ormai si definisce un ex comunista, ha confrontato la sinistra di oggi con quella del passato, analizzando gli attuali scenari geopolitici e le principali questioni sociali. Ed ha poi espresso la sua vicinanza a Donald Trump a pochi giorni dal voto negli Usa. E voi, cosa ne pensate? Siete d'accordo con Marco Rizzo? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti! Iltempo.it - Go Red or Go Blue: Marco Rizzo, l'ex comunista che appoggia Trump Leggi tutta la notizia su Iltempo.it (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) Nella nuova puntata di Go Red or Go, il podcast de Il Tempo sulle elezioni americane,, presidente di Democrazia Sovrana e Popolare, ha offerto una visione schietta sulla politica internazionale, il potere e le sue dinamiche., che ormai si definisce un ex, ha confrontato la sinistra di oggi con quella del passato, analizzando gli attuali scenari geopolitici e le principali questioni sociali. Ed ha poi espresso la sua vicinanza a Donalda pochi giorni dal voto negli Usa. E voi, cosa ne pensate? Siete d'accordo con? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti!

Go Red or Go Blue: Marco Rizzo, l'ex comunista che appoggia Trump

