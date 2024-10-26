Se il Limocello uccide lo Spritz: ecco come le versioni dolci soffocano l'identità del drink italiano (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Se c’è un cocktail che è stato “divisivo” nell’ultimo ventennio, questo è senza dubbio lo Spritz. Tanto gli addetti ai lavori quanto i clienti paiono non dover mai trovare pace quando si parla di questo drink: qual è la sua origine? Con quale liquore va preparato? Qual è il suo giusto prezzo di vendita? Se ponete questa domanda a diverse persone, avrete diverse risposte. Eppure, su una cosa tutti innegabilmente si troveranno d’accordo: lo Spritz è il più grande successo dell’aperitivo italiano da almeno 100 anni a questa parte, ovvero da quando è nato il Negroni. Gamberorosso.it - Se il Limocello uccide lo Spritz: ecco come le versioni dolci soffocano l'identità del drink italiano Leggi tutta la notizia su Gamberorosso.it (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Se c’è un cocktail che è stato “divisivo” nell’ultimo ventennio, questo è senza dubbio lo. Tanto gli addetti ai lavori quanto i clienti paiono non dover mai trovare pace quando si parla di questo: qual è la sua origine? Con quale liquore va preparato? Qual è il suo giusto prezzo di vendita? Se ponete questa domanda a diverse persone, avrete diverse risposte. Eppure, su una cosa tutti innegabilmente si troveranno d’accordo: loè il più grande successo dell’aperitivoda almeno 100 anni a questa parte, ovvero da quando è nato il Negroni.

