“Of Caravans and the dogs”: gli ultimi difensori della democrazia in Russia (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Quarto appuntamento al Cinema del Borgo con la rassegna Mondovisioni che il prossimo martedì 29 ottobre proietterà il documentario “Of Caravans and the dogs” del regista e giornalista indipendente russo Anonymous1 sulla guerra in Ucraina. Dal racconto del giornalista pare che Vladimir Putin avesse preparato il suo Paese alla guerra con l’Ucraina molto prima che questa iniziasse. A partire dal 2012 è stata approvata in Russia una serie di leggi repressive che etichettano come “agente straniero” chiunque sia pubblicamente in disaccordo con la narrazione ufficiale. Bergamonews.it - “Of Caravans and the dogs”: gli ultimi difensori della democrazia in Russia Leggi tutta la notizia su Bergamonews.it (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Quarto appuntamento al Cinema del Borgo con la rassegna Mondovisioni che il prossimo martedì 29 ottobre proietterà il documentario “Ofand the” del regista e giornalista indipendente russo Anonymous1 sulla guerra in Ucraina. Dal racconto del giornalista pare che Vladimir Putin avesse preparato il suo Paese alla guerra con l’Ucraina molto prima che questa iniziasse. A partire dal 2012 è stata approvata inuna serie di leggi repressive che etichettano come “agente straniero” chiunque sia pubblicamente in disaccordo con la narrazione ufficiale.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

“Of Caravans and the dogs”: gli ultimi difensori della democrazia in Russia - Nel quarto appuntamento di Mondovisioni il documentario che racconta l’ultima lotta disperata di un gruppo di democratici russi contro l’attuazione del conflitto in Ucraina ... (bergamonews.it)

‘Major investment’ plan at Presthaven Sands Holiday Park - Presthaven Sands Holiday Park, in Gronant, which is run by leisure company Haven, has applied to Flintshire Council for planning permission to ... (leaderlive.co.uk)

I relived my childhood holidays, in the cheaper, quieter alternative to Cornwall - Hilton’s 2025 travel trends report suggests 45 per cent of Britons take their children to places they visited when they were young. Plus, according to research from Eurocamp, nine out of 10 people ... (inews.co.uk)

Extensive wait times for caravans and large vehicles on Spirit of Tasmania amid delayed rollout of new ferries - Business owners and travellers are facing extensive wait times to get large vehicles onto the Spirit of Tasmania, with one local business owner scaling down her pet transport service due to ongoing ... (msn.com)